Welcome Home Washington’s Vietnam Era Veterans.

Your Overdue Day Of Recognition Is Saturday, March 30.

The state-sponsored Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Ceremony begins at high noon at the Vietnam Memorial on the Olympia Capitol Campus honoring more than 180 thousand service men and women.

Time For Washington To Rally Around Its Warriors

According to the Washington State Director of Veterans Affairs David Puente, it will be a special event.

The ceremony aims to recognize and express gratitude to the brave men and women who served during the Vietnam War both at home and abroad. It will provide an opportunity for the community to come together and show their appreciation for the sacrifices made by these veterans.

Washington State Is Home To More Than a Half Million Military Veterans

What was "Vietnam Veterans War Day" is being replaced with the "Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans" statute, the result of years of advocacy by veterans and their supporters. Advocates have worked tirelessly to point out the unique challenges 'Nam vets faced when they got back home.

State Director of Veterans Affairs David Puente:

We want to ensure that our Vietnam veterans feel the gratitude and respect they deserve. This ceremony is a small way for us to express our appreciation and to welcome them home properly. The event is open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure a spot.

Washington has the 13th highest percentage of veterans in the general state population at 8.9% including 185,141 Vietnam-era vets. 5.8% of the state's vets live in poverty and 1,585 veterans are homeless.

