It's that time of year when the huge holiday favorite of Washingtonians, pumpkin pie, is back in the coolers at Costco, and it's still at a low price that hasn't changed in years.

WOW THAT'S A LOT OF PIE

The Kirkland Signature 12-inch pumpkin pie weighs nearly four pounds is fresh baked in the store made with real pumpkin, eggs, sugar and baked in a flaky crust. The best part it's still only $5.99. And once fall comes around everyone starts to think about pumpkin pies and especially the Costco version.

A REAL FOLLOWING ON SOCIAL MEDIA

There's even a number of Facebook pages dedicated to all things Costco pumpkin pie which post announcements as to when they arrive at stores along with plenty of mouthwatering pictures.

Many people say they love the price but a majority say the unique flavor is what keeps them coming back. Every year Costco sells more than six million pumpkin pies during the holidays starting September through December.

A SECRET RECIPE FROM THE VP OF BAKERY OPERATIONS

You can thank Sue McConnaha, Costco's VP of Bakery Operations for coming up with the tasty recipe. She had a history at commercial bakeries and kept a number of recipes from her former positions and used those to create a recipe that could be made at Costco bakeries around the country. The recipe has been the same for the past 30-years.

THAT'S A LOT OF PUMPKIN SEEDS

So, what does Costco do with all those seeds from all the pumpkins used for the pies? The company harvests seeds to use as bird food. The company uses the seeds as bird food by selling the seeds to another company.

Other grocery stores Washington residents love to get big pies include WinCo, Safeway, Walmart, Fred Meyer, and QFC.