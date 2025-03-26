Who would ever think that some spring cleaning could lead to death? It's possible if you're planning on some spring cleaning of the garage or other areas where you might find mice. It's called Hantavirus and it killed actor Gene Hackman's wife, Betsy Arakawa. It could kill you if you plan spring cleaning and don't protect yourself. According to the Center For Disease Control if that spring cleaning is in the garage or maybe a cabin health officials are warning you of Hantavirus from rodents, mainly mice.

THE SYNDROME IS WAITING FOR YOU DURING SPRING CLEANING

Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome can happen during any month but the spring and summer present more opportunities for exposure according to officials from the Yakima Health District. They say Washington state sees about 3 cases every year.

YOU MAY THINK YOU HAVE THE FLU BUT IT GETS WORSE



People are often exposed when rodent droppings, urine or nesting materials are stirred up when sweeping or cleaning. Hantavirus begins with flu-like symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, fatigue and headaches. As it worsens, shortness of breath is caused by fluid in the lungs. Health officials say about 38 percent of Hantavirus patients die.

TIME TO PROTECT YOURSELF IF YOU'RE SPRING CLEANING

So doctors say when cleaning make sure your spray down the area first and wear a mask before cleaning areas where you suspect there may be rodents.

Investigators say the 95-year-old Gene Hackman died of heart disease with Alzheimer's playing a role in his death. His 65-year-old wife, Betsy Arakawa died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome apparently not aware how sick she was at the time of her death.

