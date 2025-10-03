Yakima voters will be asked to increase property taxes in November to save the city of Yakima which overspent the city budget by $9 million. The city budget must be balanced in 2026 so city officials are proposing to make $3 million in cuts and hope voters will approve a property tax levy to raise $6 million.

PROPERTY TAXES COULD RISE

Specifically the levy would increase the Yakima city regular property tax levy by 50 cents per $1,000.00 of assessed value. City officials say the $3 million in cuts would eliminate lobbying and city council travel, stop funding for the 4th of July fireworks, reduce the economic development staff and among other things it would close Franklin Pool and reduce the Lions Pool budget. Street maintenance would also be curtailed and the graffiti removal program would but cut. That's just some of the cuts.

Get our free mobile app

IF THE TAX FAILS MORE CUTS COMING

However city officials know the cuts would have to be much much deeper if the property tax proposal fails. If that happens it's possible the city would suffer some $9 million in budget cuts. Deputy Yakima Mayor Matt Brown says projections show with the proposed property tax increase or with $9 million in cuts the city would still be in the "same place financially come 2027/2028" meaning the city will still be in the negative even if the city decides on a levy/cut package.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

WILL YOU BE VOTING IN FAVOR OF THE TAX?

Will you be voting for or against the tax increase? Ballots for the November 4th election will be sent out by the Yakima County Auditor's Office on October 18. More than 130,000 ballots will be sent to registered voters and while the property tax ask by the city will impact property owners all voters, whether they own property or not will have a chance to weigh in on the issue.

Visiting the Yakima Farmer's Market Gallery Credit: Lance Tormey

READ MORE: YAKIMA’S ANNUAL STAND DOWN SUPPORTS LOCAL VETERANS