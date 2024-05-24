The Yakima City Council, on a 5-2 vote Tuesday voted against recognizing a pride proclamation from the group Yakima Pride.

COUNCIL MEMBER MATT BROWN HAS ISSUED A PRESS RELEASE

Council member and Deputy Mayor Matt Brown, one of the five who voted against the issue has issued a press release saying the vote against the proclamation "emphasizes the importance of maintaining the council's focus on its core responsibilities and fostering unity within the community."

BROWN SAYS THE CITY NEEDS TO FOCUS ON CITY ISSUES

Brown says he believes city government works best when city officials focus on "primary responsibilities" like public safety, infrastructure, roads and quality of life. He says reading a proclamation about sexual identities is outside the scope of the responsibilities of Yakima city government. "Our duty is to ensure that essential services are maintained and that we address critical issues such as crime, homelessness, housing, and the cost of living."

BROWN SAYS THE PROCLAMATION IS SIMPLY UNACCEPTABLE

He says it's time to celebrate shared values and culture in the community. "While we uphold the right of every individual to make personal life choices, the demand to pass a proclamation that contradicts our fundamental freedoms of thought, speech, and religion is unacceptable." Brown says the people of Yakima are loving and accepting and he believes love and acceptance are core values in the community.

Brown has served on the Yakima City Council since 2022. He is a pastor, small business owner, and currently serves as the Yakima County Republican Chairman.

For the full press release click here

attachment-Pride Vote Release

LOOK: Explore the iconic buildings from every state From colonial homesteads to mansions by the ocean, iconic buildings define every state in the country. Stacker compiled this list of notable examples from historic and government reports and news articles. Gallery Credit: Aine Givens