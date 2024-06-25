There are nearly 8 million people living in Washington. The Washington State Office of Financial Management lists projections for population growth in each county.

A deep dive into the data and research housed in the Growth Management Act statistics reveals which counties should expect to see a boom in 2025.

Population increases typically means there will be greater competition for housing, one of the biggest shortages we're experiencing in Washington state.

There's good news, though, because an influx of new residents can bring more customers for local small business owners, new recreational stuff to do, and hopefully more opportunities for job seekers. That's the Pollyanna kind of attitude I'm sticking with!

Maybe your dream home or next big opportunity awaits in one of these counties. ➡️

WHICH COUNTIES ARE PROJECTED TO HAVE A POPULATION DECREASE IN 2025?

Chelan, Clallum, Columbia, Ferry, Garfield, Klickitat, Okanogan, Stevens, Wahkiakum, and Whitman Counties are expected to have a population dip in 2025.

12 COUNTIES IN WASHINGTON STATE ARE PROJECTED TO SEE POPULATION GROWTH IN 2025

The Growth Management Act projects these as the top 12 fastest-growing counties in 2025.

#12: Benton County is expected to get a tiny bump in population of .21%, going from 183,925 to 184,313.

#11: Kitsap County : 250,542 to 251,510 (.39%+)

#10: Yakima County : 240,307 to 241,322 (.42%+)

#9: Spokane County : 487,882 to 490,386 (.51%+)

#8: Skagit County : 121,358 to 122,207 (.70%+)

#7: Grant County : 100,308 to 101,073 (.76%+)

#6: King County : 2,183,266 to 2,201,575 (84%+)

#5: Pierce County : 848,282 to 855,408 (84%+)

#4: Clark County : 490,121 to 494,459 (.89%+)

#3: Whatcom County : 220,746 to 222,711 (89%+)

#2: Snohomish County : 796,879 to 804,536 (96%+)

#1: Thurston County : 278,144 to 280,965 (1.01%+)