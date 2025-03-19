Yakima Police now say 6 members of the 7th Infantry Division based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord were involved in an incident in Yakima Monday in which police say they were pranked.

A PERSON IN THE PARKING LOT CALLED 911 AFTER WITNESSING WHAT THEY THOUGHT WAS A KIDNAPPING

Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely says police received a 911 call from someone in the parking lot of the Yakima Target store at about 10:00 am Monday. He says the caller reported a kidnapping after seeing a white van pull up to the front door of the store, someone jumps out and grabs a person on the sidewalk and shoves the person into the van which then leaves the area.

attachment-IMG_6591 loading...

SIX MEMBERS OF THE DIVISION WERE REPORTEDLY INVOLVED

Seely says 6 members of the Division were involved, some reportedly are Apache Helicopter Pilots. says they were all just having fun not knowing it would turn into an event involving law enforcement. All are undergoing training at the Yakima Training Center.

WHILE NO CRIME WAS COMMITTED SEELY SAYS HE'S NOT HAPPY

A spokesperson for the base confirmed Division members were involved but made no other comments. Officials with Joint Base Lewis-McChord were not available. Seely says no arrests were made because no crime was committed. However Seely says "this is the type of behavior that unnecessarily promotes panic in the community. I expect better from our military partners."

attachment-IMG_65812 loading...

IT'S UNKNOWN IF THEY'LL FACE ANY MILITARY DISCIPLINE

It's not known if the military members from the 7th Infantry Division based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord will face any discipline as a result of the incident as they were undergoing training at the Yakima Training Center.

LOOK: This is the best place to live in every state Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in every state using Niche's 2023 rankings , from planned communities to college towns. Gallery Credit: Stacker

NEW NEIGHBORS: These Are the States Sending the Most People to Washington Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to Washington using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker