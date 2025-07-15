Has this ever happened to you: you come home and check your mail and find an envelope from your postmaster saying you owe some money along with a "Postage Due!" written on the front of a letter you got?

This is not a scam; it's a real thing.

Mailbox Slot Photo Credit Mihai Moisa on Unsplash loading...

Why Did You Get an Envelope?

Your postmaster paid some money on your behalf because one of your letters didn't have enough stamps to cover the postage fee. Whoever sent a letter to your address in Washington State underpaid. Whoops!

This scenario happened to me the other day and I got an envelope telling me that I owed 17 cents on a piece of mail from my friend in Las Vegas. I was taken aback because I didn't even know that was a thing. How kind of my mail person to do that for me!

Open mailbox in a residential neighborhood with a letter inside Open mailbox in a residential neighborhood with a letter inside. Photo Credit Mick Haupt on Unsplash loading...

What to Do If You Don't See Your Mail Carrier to Repay Them?

Drop off the envelope at your nearest post office and the clerks will make sure your mail carrier receives your payment. The front of the envelope has all of the information to make sure the right person gets your money.

What to Do If You Don't Want to Pay the Postage Fee?

If you get a letter that whose postage was underpaid and you don't want to cover the fee, return the letter and envelop back to the post office or your local mail carrier. Tell them to "Return to Sender."

