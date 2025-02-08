We have about three million or so people living here in Washington State and no doubt, millions of us have been impacted in some way by one of these popular NGOs. Do you know what an NGO even is or what ours do?

WHAT IS AN NGO?

NGO stands for non-governmental organization. It is a nonprofit that operates without being a part of the government yet fills in gaps where state and federal funding is (in some cases urgently) needed.

I wasn't too familiar with the names of any nonprofits considered to be NGOs, so I did some digging. I discovered that I actually am very well aware of some of the most popular ones and that we have them operating right in our neck of the woods.

Take for example the NGO, Feeding America.

Feeding America Hosts Hunger Action Month Event At Los Angeles Regional Food Bank Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Feeding America loading...

Its focus is on helping food banks in poverty-rich communities. There are two food banks in Washington State that receive support from this NGO:

Here is Snohomish, Washington native, Chrissy Teigen, spreading some good news about Feeding America's "Sunbucks."

Sunbucks a program that gave out free EBT food cards to impoverished children during summer months.

The White House administration released a memorandum on February 7th citing its intent to analyze every NGO in the United States that is currently receiving federal dollars and determine if the missions of these nonprofits align with or "undermine the national interest."