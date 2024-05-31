Sunnyside Police have release more details about a gang related killing reported on Monday that took the life of a 21-year-old man. Authorities now say the incident started as a vehicle crash then turned into a homicide.

THE VICTIM HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED THROUGH COURT PAPERS

Police say the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Marques Cardenas from Outlook crashed into the victim's vehicle and used his hands to show gang signs before driving away. The victim, Identified as 21-year-old Lucio Castaneda, then followed Cardenas for about five blocks trying to drive alongside Cardenas' vehicle.

6 SHOTS WERE FIRED INTO THE VICTIM VEHICLE

Police say that's when Cardenas fired 6 shots and killing Castaneda. Cardenas then drove away and crashed his vehicle. He then ran off before police, with the help of witnesses were able to find and arrest him. He's being held in the Yakima County jail on a charge of Second Degree Murder. Cardenas made an appearance in Yakima County Superior Court on Thursday where he faces charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. The attempted murder charge is connected to a passenger in Castaneda's vehicle. Bail for Cardenas is set at $750,000.

MEANWHILE NO ARREST YET IN THE LATEST SHOOTING IN YAKIMA

Yakima Police continue the search for a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man last Friday night. Officers were called to the 900 block of Pleasent Avenue at about 6:15 pm. When they arrived they found the 24-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Multicare Yakima Memorial hospital where he died on Saturday afternoon. He's not been identified. No arrests have been made but police have identified a person of interest. Authorities aren't saying if the shooting was gang related. An investigation continues Today.

