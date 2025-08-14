There used to be a time when the world wasn't spinning as fast as it is today. Long before the internet. It's time to remember and experience that simpler time and you can do that in Union Gap this weekend.

THE OLDEST RUNNING EVENT

The Central Washington Agricultural Museum's Pioneer Power Show and Swap Meet is set for August 16-17 in Union Gap's Fulbright park. It's the oldest running event in Union Gap. Union Gap Spokesman Eric Patrick says it's a time when the entire valley can learn about the rich agricultural history of the Yakima Valley while having some old fashioned fun.

Lots of displays of the equipment of yesteryear as museum officials call it and a special and popular equipment parade.

LEARN THE TRADES OF YESTERYEAR

After the parade you'll have a chance to watch old equipment work and find out how the valley grew under the hard work of men, women and machines.

For example, you'll be able to learn about blacksmithing and watch demonstrations of the turn of the century sawmill, and the apple packing line. Check the quilt displays and other historic exhibits. Special events just for the kids include the kiddie train, the kiddie wagon, and for smaller children, the animal swing. Other live events include tractor pulls, tractor games and draft horse buggy demonstrations.

VINTAGE SNOWMOBILES

Union Gap officials also say if you love snowmobiles you'll enjoy the Pacific Northwest Vintage Snowmobile Club display of vintage snowmobiles.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

The event is $5.00 per person/children under 12 are free. For more information click here.

