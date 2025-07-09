It's another very warm day in the Yakima Valley. Officails at the National Weather Service have issued a heat advisory which means triple digit kind of hot in the valley with the temperatures expected to hit 101 before the day is over. The Tuesday advisory ends at 9:00 pm.

YOUR PHONE OVERHEAT?

If you have a cell phone like thousands of others in Yakima don't forget to protect it from the heat. Not just on Tuesday but for the rest of the summer. Officials at UScellular say there are ways to protect your devices;

"With the anticipated heatwaves and increased outdoor activities, it's important to take proactive steps to protect your device," says Sarah Pearson, area VP at UScellular. "Preventing exposure to prolonged heat and water can ensure your smartphone remains functional and operating when you need it most."

SOME HELPFUL TIPS

In a press release UScellular offers some tips on how to keep a phone from overheating or becoming water damaged:

Monitor for Warning Signs: If your phone displays a temperature warning, turn it off immediately and allow it to cool in a shaded, ventilated area. The press release says avoid placing the device in a refrigerator or freezer, as rapid temperature changes can cause further damage.

WHERE'S THE RICE?

Oh No you your phone is wet! If your phone gets wet, pat it dry with a soft cloth and place it in a dry area with good air circulation. Wait at least five hours before turning it back on and don’t use hair dryers, microwaves, or household cleaning products to dry the device.

IS IT WATERPROOF?

Invest in a Water-Resistant Device: Consider smartphones with water-resistant features, such as the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S25+, which can withstand brief submersion or use a waterproof case.

Reduce Device Strain: High-performance activities, like gaming or video streaming, can increase device temperature. Make sure to regularly update your operating system and enable energy-saving modes to minimize overheating risks.

