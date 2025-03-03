Signatures Needed to Recall Coroner for Using Drugs from Dead Bodies. That's the headline on a new release from the Justice League of Yakima which is leading the recall effort of Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice. The league is a political action committee created by the Yakima County Republican Party.

THOUSANDS OF SIGNATURES ARE NEEDED

Officials from the Yakima County Republican Party have distributed throughout the community a petition for people to sign hoping to gather more than 18,000 signatures to quality for a future ballot. They legally need about 14,000 valid voter signatures. The release says without a recall, "it is plausible that taxpayers will continue to pay Curtice's substantial salary until the end of his elected term."

THE ALLEGATIONS STAND AS THE OFFICE REMAINS OPEN



Curtice, who police say lied to investigators and took illegal drugs from bodies of overdose victims has been on paid administrative leave since September 13 of 2024. He makes $11,129 a month without going into the office or doing his job. The office is being managed by Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight.

EFFORTS TO GET CURTICE TO RESIGN FAILED

The release says the Yakima County Commissioners, Auditor and Sheriff asked him to resign late last year but he refused pushing the Yakima County Republican Party to start the recall effort. Curtice not only faces the recall effort but also charges of official misconduct and making false statements to public officials. The charges were leveled against Curtice during an arraignment in Yakima County District Court.

If he decides to resign the recall effort would be dropped. Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross says it's likely the issue could appear on the primary election ballot later this year.

PLACES TO FIND THE PETITION IN YAKIMA;

Bakers Auto

Townsquare Media

Wildfire Pizza

Old Town Station

Papa Baird's Restaurant

Keith and Keith

Blue Ribbon Video

Selah;

Wenas Feed Store and Rentals

Moxee;

Hop Country Bar and Grill

Toppenish;

Colonial Funeral Home

Sunnyside;

Rise Bakery and Cafe

Wapato;

La Casa Del Grano

LOOK: This is the best place to live in every state Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in every state using Niche's 2023 rankings , from planned communities to college towns. Gallery Credit: Stacker

NEW NEIGHBORS: These Are the States Sending the Most People to Washington Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to Washington using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker