Once-Beloved Places in Yakima That Permanently Closed in 2024
Yakima has been a hopping place for new small businesses, so much so that you might not have been keeping up.
I've got you covered; not only do I have a list of new places that have opened up in 2024, I've got an update on ones we once loved that permanently closed up shop, too.
Here's some that recently opened you might not know of yet. These places opened in 2023.
- For Heaven's Cake: It's at Chalet Place in the old Caffeine Connection spot (which was the old Newsroom spot, which used to be a Starbucks, I think?)
- Bangkok Asian Market
- Mak Daddy Coffee on Summitview Ave
- The Spice Indian Restaurant
- Effin' Egg
These Yakima establishments opened their doors in 2024:
Chez Torrez
Aqua Tequila's (in the old Gasperetti's/G-Spot Bar location)
Pop's Chicken
Wake Up Call
1997 Cafe & Cantina
Valle Dorado
Aventura Coffee
Monica's Eyebrows at Valley Mall
Divine Feminine Pole & Fitness Studio
Yakima Pet Emergency Service
West Valley Market & Smoke Shop
Miniso at Valley Mall
And now for the ones we've already lost this year. RIP!
Lulu's Lunchbox Vintage Me Cafe
Mama Corie's Kitchen
Shari's Cafe and Pies
Columbia Fruit Packers
Sears at Valley Mall (again)
