Once-Beloved Places in Yakima That Permanently Closed in 2024

Google Street View

Yakima has been a hopping place for new small businesses, so much so that you might not have been keeping up.

I've got you covered; not only do I have a list of new places that have opened up in 2024, I've got an update on ones we once loved that permanently closed up shop, too.

Here's some that recently opened you might not know of yet. These places opened in 2023.

 

  • For Heaven's Cake: It's at Chalet Place in the old Caffeine Connection spot (which was the old Newsroom spot, which used to be a Starbucks, I think?)
  • Bangkok Asian Market
  • Mak Daddy Coffee on Summitview Ave
  • The Spice Indian Restaurant
  • Effin' Egg

 

These Yakima establishments opened their doors in 2024:

 

Chez Torrez

Chez Torrez via instagram
Aqua Tequila's (in the old Gasperetti's/G-Spot Bar location)

Aqua Tequila's Restaurant and Bar via Google Maps
Pop's Chicken

Pop's Chicken via Google Maps
Wake Up Call

Wake Up Call via Google Maps
1997 Cafe & Cantina

Canva
Valle Dorado

Cerveceria Valle Dorado Restaurant and Brewery via Google Mpas
Aventura Coffee

Canva
Monica's Eyebrows at Valley Mall

Monica's Eyebrows via google maps
Divine Feminine Pole & Fitness Studio

Canva
Yakima Pet Emergency Service

Google Street View
West Valley Market & Smoke Shop

Canva
Miniso at Valley Mall

@minisoofficial_ Come and uncover your own cute ghost dundun👻!#miniso #MinisoFrightNight #minisohalloween #blindbox #dundun ♬ Fall October Halloween horror classic(177261) - rareNote

And now for the ones we've already lost this year. RIP!

 

Lulu's Lunchbox Vintage Me Cafe

Lulu's lunchbox Vintage Cafe via google maps
Mama Corie's Kitchen

Mama Corie's Kitchen via Google Maps
Shari's Cafe and Pies

Google Street View
Columbia Fruit Packers

Google Street View
Sears at Valley Mall (again)

Google Street View
