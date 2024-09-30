Once-Beloved Places in Yakima That Permanently Closed in 2024

Yakima has been a hopping place for new small businesses, so much so that you might not have been keeping up.

I've got you covered; not only do I have a list of new places that have opened up in 2024, I've got an update on ones we once loved that permanently closed up shop, too.

Here's some that recently opened you might not know of yet. These places opened in 2023.

For Heaven's Cake: It's at Chalet Place in the old Caffeine Connection spot (which was the old Newsroom spot, which used to be a Starbucks, I think?)

Bangkok Asian Market

Mak Daddy Coffee on Summitview Ave

The Spice Indian Restaurant

Effin' Egg

These Yakima establishments opened their doors in 2024:

Chez Torrez in Yakima

Aqua Tequila's Restaurant and Bar

Pop's Chicken in Yakima

Wake Up Call Coffee Shop in Yakima

Coffee Shop

Cerveceria Valle Dorado Restaurant and Brewery

Another Coffee Shop

Monica's Eyebrows at Valley Mall

Pole Dancing Studio

Pet Emergency Service

Convenience Mart

And now for the ones we've already lost this year. RIP!

Lulu's lunchbox Vintage Cafe permanently closed 2024

Mama Corie's Kitchen permanently closed in 2024

Yakima Shari's Cafe and Pies permanently closed 2024

Yakima Columbia Fruit Packers permanently closed in 2024

Sears Valley Mall in Union Gap WA permanently closed 2024

