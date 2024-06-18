It's a policy of Pacific Power. When wildfire comes close to any power equipment the power is turned off as a precaution. That's upsetting to some who live in fire prone areas in Yakima and throughout the Pacific Northwest. So power officials say they'll explain.

THE MEETING WILL BE HELD AT YAKIMA VALLEY COLLEGE

To explain the policy, just before the state's official wildfire season, Pacific Power officials are holding a series of meetings around the state.

The meeting in Yakima is set for Tuesday, June 18th at the Yakima Valley College Conference Center starting at 5:30 PM. There will also be a live stream option and the forum will be recorded for later viewing on the company website pacificpower.net.

FIREFIGHTERS ARE CLOSE TO CONTAINING THE BEAM ROAD FIRE NEAR ZILLAH

Meanwhile Firefighters have gained the upper hand on the big Beam Road Fire. Reported on Saturday east of Zillah the fire hasn't grown and is still at 8,543 acres 82% containment.

Level 1 GET READY evacuation orders remain in place for people who live in Zillah and in the Rattlesnake Ridge area. State fire resources were called in on Saturday night when six strike teams attacked the flames of the Beam Road Fire and helped push it toward containment.

A FIRE CONTINUES TO BURN IN NORTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON

Another big fire burning in eastern Washington is the Pioneer Fire on the shoreline of Lake Chelan. It's estimated at more than 3,811 acres with no containment reported. There are now 330 crew members working the fire with eight helicopters providing bucket drops of water from the lake.

The Lakeshore Trail for hikers is closed in the area as are boat-in campgrounds.

