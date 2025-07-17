Yakima County Coroner Marshal Slight says the increase in drugs coming into the America and the valley over the last 4 years through the open border caused an increase in overdoses not only in Yakima but all around America. But Numbers May Soon Fall!

BORDER CLOSED FEWER DEATHS?

Now with the border fully closed Slight says he expects to see a decrease in overdose deaths this year. So far this year Slight says 64 people have died of overdoses in Yakima County. At the same time last year Slight says the number of overdoses was 80. He's hoping for a decrease in overdoses in Yakima County this year and that the trend continues in future years with more lives saved than lost to overdoses.

attachment-MURDER2 loading...

DROPPING NUMBERS MEAN PEOPLE LIVE

If that happens this year with numbers lower than last it'll be the first time in at least 3 years overdose numbers have dropped in the Yakima valley.

Slight says a record-breaking 146 overdose deaths in 2024 broke the record of 96 overdose deaths in 2023.

Get our free mobile app

NOT JUST YOUNG PEOPLE OVERDOSING

Slight says while many people may think those who die of overdoses are young people the latest overdose deaths in Yakima include people ages 37, 50 and 61-years-old.

DO YOU CARRY NARCAN?

Hundreds if not thousands of lives have been saved in Yakima and the state through the use of Narcan, an anti-opioid drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Narcan is increasingly accessible in Yakima, with vending machines available at key locations, including the Opportunities Industrialization Center at 717 Fruitvale Blvd. and Yakamart on Fort Road in Toppenish.