Over 63,000 Violent Crimes at Gas Stations Annually—Stay Safe!

If you're a lady and you're filling the tank this week be ever vigilant especially if you buy gas at night. Crime at the gas station? What?

THOUSANDS OF CRIMES HAPPEN AT GAS STATIONS EVERY YEAR

According to the U.S. Bureau of Justice, and FBI statistics about 63,000 violent crimes happen at gas stations and convenience stores every year. In fact the information shows that many carjackings happen to women while buying gas.

WHAT CAN YOU DO TO PROTECT YOURSELF?

So what to do? Police say while driving into a gas station or store parking lots be vigilant see if there's anyone just hanging around looking for an opportunity. If the business is closed and it's at night authorities say if you feel uncomfortable go somewhere else. Look for well lit gas stations in busy areas along main roads, police say avoid those smaller stores or gas stations off your regular path. While pumping gas look around you and if you can get back into your locked vehicle until the tank is full.

Drivers Cross European Borders To Queue For Cheap Fuel Getty Images loading...

FILLING THE TANK THIS WEEK?

If you're filling the tank today average gas prices in Yakima have fallen 8.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.00 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. We know where to find the cheapest gas in the Yakima valley. You'll find it at Wheeler's Kountry Korner in Wapato at $3.28 per gallon.

CHEAPEST GAS IN THE YAKIMA AREA?

The cheapest gas in the Yakima area can be found at the ARCO/ampm at 20 East Valley Mall Blvd. in Union Gap selling for $3.55 per gallon priced on Sunday.

Police say no matter where you purchase gas always be on the lookout especially if you're pumping gas at night.