Two men are facing serious drug charges after authorities discovered over 100 pounds of methamphetamine during a search warrant execution at a residence on Arms Road on Monday.

AN INVESTIGATION AT THE HOME STARTED EARLIER THIS YEAR

The Yakima Valley LEAD (Law Enforcement Against Drugs) Task Force initiated the investigation earlier this summer, utilizing an informant to gather intelligence and facilitate drug purchases from the suspects. This groundwork helped establish the probable cause necessary for the search warrant served on the 700 block of Arms Road.

Vermont Battles With Deadly Heroin Epidemic Getty Images loading...

THAT'S A LOT OF METH

Upon arrival, law enforcement officials arrested one suspect and began to search the property. They found 80 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in a black bag inside a vehicle parked on the premises, along with a firearm and an undisclosed sum of cash. As the investigation continued, authorities located an additional 20 pounds of methamphetamine in a motor home on the property, accompanied by more cash and firearms.

MORE METH , CASH AND GUNS FOUND

A search of another travel trailer led to the discovery of the second suspect hiding under blankets. This trailer also contained approximately a quarter pound of methamphetamine, additional cash, and firearms.

The two men are charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver, Maintaining a Drug Dwelling, and Criminal Conspiracy. They are currently being held in the Yakima County jail as the investigation continues.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance. Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett