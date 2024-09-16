I've heard of alligators and crocodiles grabbing people and dragging them under the water, but an otter? How frightening!

It seems a river otter in Washington state saw a young child and said, "Oooh, you are looking like a snack! GRAB!!" or perhaps the otter felt threatened by the child and wanted to stand on business.

River and sea otters don't usually attack humans unprovoked, just ask any trainer at one of Washington's many zoos and aquariums. I love watching the sea otter feedings at the Seattle Aquarium on the pier.*

THE YOUNG CHILD WAS WALKING ON A MARINA DOCK WITH ITS MOTHER

The scary otter attack happened at a marina in Bremerton, as Fox12 News in Oregon reports. The Puget Sound area surrounds marinas in this gorgeous small town, and the inlets are fed from the waters of the Pacific Ocean.

Bremerton Marina Bremerton Marina via Google Maps loading...

After the child was attacked by the otter, the WA Dept. of Fish and Wildlife apprehended a group of nearby otters from the attack location. The otters are set to be tested for rabies and other potential transmittable diseases at a lab in Pullman. One report says the otters were trapped and will be killed by firearm from WDFW authorities.

Get our free mobile app

What makes this attack so bizarre is that not only did the otter drag the kid in the water, but it also attacked the mother. She suffered bites and scratches but was able to save her child's life.

Sea otters are commonly seen around Bremerton, but there have been very few instances of any attacks by otters over the past ten years or so.

River Otter Attack at a marina in Bremerton Washington Canva loading...

Just remember, otters can be territorial and watch your step at local marinas!

*This article has been updated to reflect that sea otters are in the tank at the Seattle Aquarium, not river otters. Thank you to our reader, Kathy, for pointing this out. :)

One of our biggest animal attack stories is about a Yakima man who escaped with his life after a run-in with a cougar! Have you read this story, too?

Which of These 10 Washington State Snakes Are Dangerous? Study these snakes to make sure you know which ones to leave alone. Gallery Credit: AJ Brewster