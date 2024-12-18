**The Oregon Department of Agriculture, with input from Oregon’s dairy industry launched its milk testing and monitoring program to protect farmworkers and communities from H5N1 bird flu.

www.morningagclips.com reports, processors have begun collecting raw milk samples, and more will join the program in the coming weeks.

It’s estimated that more than 75% of Oregon’s milk will be under surveillance by January.

Oregon has confirmed no H5N1 in dairy cattle or milk.

**Gregg Doud, president and CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation, is thanking the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee for recognizing dairy’s role in a healthy diet.

Doud says their scientific review showed reducing or eliminating dairy from the diet leads to undernourishment in key nutrients for millions of Americans.

He says the review also made clear that expanding the food group with plant-based alternatives outside of soy is not supported by science.

**In 2023, 26.1 cents of a typical dollar spent on domestically produced food went to wholesale trade, at 11.4 cents, and retail trade, at 14.7 cents.

www.agrimarketing.com reports USDA data shows the wholesale and retail trade shares decreased 0.1 and 0.3 cents, respectively, from 2022.

Both shares, which reached their highest values in 2020, remained above their averages of 10.6 cents for wholesale and 13.9 cents for retail.

