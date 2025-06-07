Tucked away in the forests of Bremerton, Washington, lives the oldest still-performing theater troupe in Washington State. If you have never heard of the historical Kitsap Forest Theater, you wouldn't be alone, but now I'm telling you about it, so check it out!

Kitsap Forest Theater - Off the Beaten Path, Literally

The theater troupe was founded in 1923. You can see musicals performed in the outdoor stadium. You have to walk along a nature path in the forest to get to it; it reminds me of something you might have seen in the medieval days of Shakespeare plays!

Outdoor Stadium at Kitsap Forest Theater

There is a little cabin you can visit, a picnic area, and a few things the kids can crawl on and play in.

Kids can climb around and explore at Kitsap Forest Theater

After the kids have had their fun, you can make yourself at home and pull out your lunch to grab a bite to eat in the scenic forest picnic area. Then, when it's time for the play or musical to begin, you make your way down the path to the outdoor theater.

A painted rock bears the words, "Please Use the Path to the Theater" at the Kitsap Forest Theater in Bremerton, WA

Performers in the Kitsap Forest Theater are singing selections from the play, "Annie"

Kitsap Forest Theater Reviews

TripAdvisor reviewers give the theater almost a glowing 5 stars (out of 5), and people on Yelp say the sound is good, but bring your own low chairs to sit on. You can also rent chairs.

The theater does get somewhat packed, so expect moderate crowds. Shout out to stacy.style.fit.mom.home on TikTok for giving us a sneak peek inside this historical hidden gem in Washington!

You can take the ferry from Seattle or Edmonds or take the scenic drive.

People who love to travel will get a kick out of visiting the oldest still-performing theater troupe in Washington. It's actually one of the oldest in America!

