Built in the 1500s and 1600s, the Cathedral of San Juan Bautista in Puerto Rico and San Miguel Chapel in Santa Fe, New Mexico are by far the oldest churches in America, and today we'll check them out as well as the oldest church we have here in Washington State!

The Oldest Church on the Mainland

The San Miguel Chapel is the oldest standing church on the mainland. Work was completed on the church in 1610.

The Oldest Church in America (including Territories)

The Catedral Basilica de San Juan is the oldest church in America, built in 1521.

Catedral Basilica Menor de San Juan Bautista

The original structure was damaged long ago in a hurricane, but as you can see, renovations have kept this church looking regal.

Catedral Basilica Inside Church

The Oldest Church in Washington State

If you guess that the oldest church in Washington was built during the 1800s, you would be right, but can you guess which year (without cheating and looking it up online)?

The Oldest Church in WA - Claquato Church in Chehalis

The Claquato Church in Chehalis still looks great for its age. It was built in 1858. Take that, tough Daily Double Jeopardy questions!

Lumber mills brought people to Chehalis in the mid-1800s and back then, going to church was a really big deal. This church has held services for Presbyterians and Methodists over the years.

I think the "crown of thorns" architectural feature at the top of the building makes this church so interesting and unique to view! Many tourists stop to stare at it when they visit the nearby Claquato Cemetery.

Claquato Cemetery in Chehalis WA

Is the Claquato Church Still Used Today?

Unfortunately, there are no longer any church services happening at the Claquato Church. It is now owned by the Lewis County Parks Commission. I did hear from a little birdie, however, that you used to be able to rent the building out for parties and events. Right now, it's being renovated by the cemetery folks, according to the Parks & Rec website.

Claquato Church (125 Water St, Chehalis) is listed on the National Register of Historic Places in America. There is an Oregon Trail marker on the lot, too.

