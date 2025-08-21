14 Yakima Police Officers including the Chief Shawn Boyle are on paid administrative leave awaiting a decision by the Yakima County Prosecutor.

THE SHOOTING AUGUST 9

The Officers and the Chief are on leave after they fired shots that killed a murder suspect in downtown Yakima on August 9 after the suspect opened fire on Officers. Placing Officers on leave after a shooting is standard operating procedure in Washington state. As a result an investigation is ongoing by the independent Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit.

PROSECUTOR AWAITING A REPORT

When the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit finishes the investigation a report will be sent to the Yakima County Prosecutor's Office. Prosecutor Joe Brusic will then make a decision on whether or not the Officers and the Chief were justified in using deadly force.

WHAT LEAD TO THE SHOOTING?

The shooting followed a fatal by the suspect of his former partner identified as 33-year-old Guadalupe Leyva. She was found dead in 1200 block of West Washington Avenue. Her death lead to a major hunt for the suspect identified as 36-year-old Roberto Leyva-Sanchez. He was killed by Officers after police forced a vehicle he was riding in to stop in the area of East Walnut Ave & 3rd Street.

WHY SO MANY OFFICERS?

Many Officers were involved in the shooting because many were in the area during the annual Cruise the Ave event downtown.

A Yakima Police Officer who was wounded during the shooting has only been identified as a 6-year veteran of the department. Capt. Chad Janis says the Officer was struck in one of "his extremities" and was treated at a local hospital and released.