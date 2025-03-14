A Yakima police officer was involved in a crash Thursday that injured a pedestrian and killed a dog. According to a news release the crash happened in the intersection of North First Street and Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way.

THE OFFICER WAS TURNING WHEN THE CRASH HAPPENED

Yakima police authorities say Officer Walter Bullock was reportedly turning left at the intersection at approximately 4:53 pm when he struck the woman and her dog.

YPD Chief Shawn Boyle says the unidentified woman is a 44-year-old Yakima resident and was taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

THE WASHINGTON STATE PATROL REQUESTED TO TAKE OVER THE INVESTIGATION

Chief Boyle says the woman was released with no significant injuries. The dog died at the scene.

The news release says the Yakima Police Department has requested the Washington State Patrol handle the independent collision investigation, and they have responded to assist. An administrative collision review will also be conducted internally by the department, which is standard procedure in such cases.

THE YAKIMA POLICE CHIEF BELIEVES IT WAS AN ACCIDENT

The Officer involved in the crash has not been put on administrative leave. Chief Shawn Boyle says he believes it was an accident. The crash caused roads around the area to be closed for more than an hour.

Further questions may be directed to the Yakima Police Department public information officer at 509-731-6702.