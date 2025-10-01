Survival rates for breast cancer are rising every year. October is an important month for Women. October is breast cancer awareness month. It's a disease that more and more women are now surviving and have survived thanks to early detection.

HOW ABOUT AN 85% TO 99% SURVIVAL RATE?

The survival rates for breast cancer vary based on several factors but Yakima's Astria Health officials say the 5-year relative survival rate for breast cancer that hasn't spread is 99%. They say women in their early 20s need to do self exams and have a mammography beginning at age 40 and then every year after that. Breast cancer survival rates can vary based on multiple factors but Astria Health officials also say breast cancer has become highly treatable with an increase in people surviving over the past ten years of an average of 85 to 90 percent.

MORE WOMEN ARE AWARE AND ARE SURVIVING

Doctors say the increase in survival rates over the last 10-years are a testament to the advances in medical treatment and awareness campaigns. Notably, 66% of breast cancer cases are diagnosed at a localized stage when the disease is most easily treatable.

MEN CAN BE DIAGNOSED AS WELL

Breast cancer is estimated to affect 1 in 8 women during their lifetimes, and its impact is not restricted to one gender alone. The disease can affect individuals of all genders, highlighting the universal need for awareness and proactive health measures. It is estimated that 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime. Could men also be victims of breast cancer? Astria officials say yes so they also recommend self examinations for men.

For more information and to make an appointment click the link to Astria Health Breast Health Center.

