Will the play structure at Rotary Park along the Yakima Greenway be rebuilt?

NO REBUILD PLANS YET

It's a question that's not yet answered after a big fire destroyed the structure last Thursday, August 21. No cause has yet been determined but arson is suspected in the blaze. Rotary clubs of Yakima helped fund and build the structure but the presidents of the three clubs, Sunrise Rotary, the Rotary Club of Yakima, Southwest Rotary issued a statement last week saying they have no updates on future plans but continue to support Yakima Greenway Foundation.

Get our free mobile app

THE PRESIDENT OF ROTARY CLUB OF YAKIMA

Sherry Bissel, president of the Rotary Club of Yakima tells KIT News Tuesday they're saddened by the blaze but the statement is all the club has to say with no updates at this time.

THE GREENWAY DIRECTOR

The Yakima Greenway Foundation Executive Director Konner Hopkins has also issued a statement but didn't spell out any plans for rebuilding. Hopkins says they have 24 hour security and policies that prevent camping along the pathway. He says the same security, including bike patrols try to prevent fires and other illegal things happening on or near the pathway.

Yakima Fire Dept./Greenway Fire Yakima Fire Dept./Greenway Fire loading...

THE SEARCH FOR A CAUSE

Damage from the fire is estimated at least $500,000, the cost of building the facility.

A similar human caused fire happened at the play structure in March of last year.

The investigation into the fire continues today.