Yakima Police Detectives continue to search for answers in two shootings reported last Sunday, February 9. Police are still searching for answers and a suspect in the shooting of a 21-year-old man and a 1-year-old boy at a home in the 1400 block of Folsom Avenue. Police were called to the home at 10:40 pm Sunday. The Yakima County Coroner's Office identifies the man who died as 21-year-old David Hernandez of Yakima.

SO FAR NO ARREST HAS BEEN MADE AS THE INVESTIGATION CONTINUES

The boy injured in the shooting was treated at Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital. It's unknown if the boy is still being treated. No arrest has been made in the shooting in which police say was the result of a "domestic incident." Police haven't released any new information about the shooting.

ANOTHER SHOOTING VICTIM IDENTIFIED BY THE CORONER'S OFFICE

Yakima Police continue to investigate another shooting also reported on Sunday. A 30-year-old man who was injured in the shooting and transferred from Yakima to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment. His condition is unknown today.

THE SHOOTING HAPPENED AT A HOME ON SOUTH 28TH AVENUE DO YOU KNOW ANYTHING?

Patrol officers believe the shooting happened at a residence near South 28th Ave. No other details have been released and no arrest has been made.

Detectives are currently investigating both shootings and urge anyone with information to contact the Yakima Police Department at (509) 575-6200.

