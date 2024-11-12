Congressman Dan Newhouse has officially declared victory in his re-election bid for Washington’s 4th Congressional District, defeating challenger Jerrod Sessler. In a statement released on Monday, Newhouse expressed gratitude, emphasizing his commitment to addressing the unique challenges faced by the region. The race was called on Friday.

NEWHOUSE SAYS HE'LL FIGHT FOR ISSUES IMPORTANT TO YOU

“I’m incredibly honored to have the support from the people of Central Washington. The results from this election show the people want a results-driven leader who understands the unique challenges facing Central Washington,” says Congressman Newhouse. He further pledged to prioritize key local issues, stating, “I’m committed to protecting the Lower Snake River dams, keeping the government’s promise to clean up the Hanford Site, and standing up to Communist China. Thank you to the people of the Fourth District for placing your trust in me once again. I will not let you down.”

HE'S MORE THAN YOUR CONGRESSMAN

Newhouse, a third-generation Yakima Valley farmer and businessman, has served as the representative for Washington's 4th Congressional District since 2015, and his re-election marks his sixth consecutive two-year term. He currently holds the position of chairman of the Congressional Western Caucus, advocating for policies important to the Western United States.

NEWHOUSE LEAD FROM THE BEGINNING

According to his official press release, Newhouse has a long history in public service, previously dedicating eight years to the Washington State House of Representatives and four years as the Director of the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

From election night, Newhouse maintained a lead over Sessler, ultimately winning by more than 3,000 votes district-wide before making his victory announcement on Monday. The campaign illustrated Newhouse's solid support base, as he aims to continue tackling issues critical to his constituents in the coming term.

