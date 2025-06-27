His name is Router and he's a K9 working for the Yakima Police Department who recently received a gift that could save his life. Router is a electronic detection dog who helps police find important equipment at crime scenes like phones or computer hard drives and other electronic devices.

IT COULD SAVE HIS LIFE

Router has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. A post on the Yakima Police Department Facebook page says K9 Router’s vest was sponsored by Vested Interest in K9's, Inc. and embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9's, Inc.”

A TEAM OF K9'S

K9 Router joins K9 Asko, a 55 pound Belgium Malinois from Slovakia who joined the force in 2023. Asko replaced K9 Trex who died after suffering from an "undiagnosable gastrointestinal disorder." Currently there are 5 K9 Officers, 2 in the Yakima County Sheriff's Office and 2 in the Yakima Police Department.

K9ROUTER1 Yakima Police Department

MORE THAN 6,000 VESTS

The lifesaving body armor is being used by police K9's all around the country. In fact Vested Interest in K9's, Inc. has provided over 6,074 vests to K9's in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, a result of both private and corporate donations. A lot of police K9's are working the streets of America solving crimes and protecting police partners.

YOU CAN HELP TODAY

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc says there are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States. Each vest has a value of $1800.00, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

