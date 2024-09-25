The general election is right around the corner and if you're not registered to vote you can do that today at the Wa secretary of State's office website.

WHAT? SOME BALLOTS ALREADY IN THE MAIL?

Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross says some ballots are already in the mail or in the hands of some early voters. He says Yakima County ballots for the November 5 General Election now in the mail for military and overseas voters. All other voters’ ballots will be in the mail by October 18. Ross says for the first time "since the elimination of the punch-card ballot in 2004, Yakima County has a two-page ballot."

ROSS SAYS TAKE YOUR TIME DON'T HURRY THROUGH THE BALLOT

That means it's a busy ballot you don't want to hurry through and vote.

The Presidential race can be found at the top on the back of page one following four statewide initiatives. But remember there's more. Congressional races are on the ballot as well as a slate of other state-level elected offices, county commissioner seats, and a few local ballot measures.

YOU DON'T HAVE TO MARK THE ENTIRE BALLOT FOR IT TO COUNT

Voters can skip contests they are unsure about and their ballot will still count. Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, November 5, or put in a drop box or returned in person to a county elections office by 8 p.m. that day. A sample ballot can be found on the elections division website at Sample ballot

For more information about the election, visit election info or contact the Yakima County Elections Division at 574-1340.

