The Washington State Department of Natural Resources celebrated a major milestone Saturday with the opening of a new mountain biking trail system in (nay um) Naneum Ridge State Forest. The Cookie Cutter trail system offers 14 miles of diverse trails, designed for riders of all skill levels, from easy to very difficult.

MORE BIKE TRAILS ON THE WAY IN THE FUTURE

Built through a partnership, the trail system was developed largely with the support of the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance which contributed both financial resources and trail-building expertise. In the coming years, additional connectors are planned to expand the network giving more access and options for mountain biking riders.

READ MORE: YAKIMA MUSEUM LOOKING FOR WWII ITEMS

UNITING FOR SUCCESS

“We’re thrilled to welcome folks out to our new mountain biking trails, and to showcase the world-class recreation opportunities available on DNR-managed lands,” says Commissioner of Public Lands Dave Upthegrove. He says the trails wouldn’t be possible without "incredible" partners at EMBA. Jesse Cunningham, Kittitas Program Manager for bike alliance says the project reflects what is possible when strong "collaborations unite around a shared vision."

Andrei J Castanha on Unsplash Andrei J Castanha on Unsplash loading...

THE RESULT OF YEARS OF WORK

Construction of the trails started in 2018, with volunteers, Washington Conservation Corps crews, and EMBA members working together to clear and build the routes. Funding was primarily raised by EMBA, with additional support from DNR’s limited recreation funds used for trailheads and other infrastructure. The new trail system is expected to attract mountain bike riders from across the region. Check a map of the area here.