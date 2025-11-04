A new Deputy has joined the Yakima County Sheriff's Office and his name is K9 Khaos. The 2-year-old Belgian Malinois comes from the Netherlands and was purchased from Alabama K9.

THE NEW TEAM WILL HIT THE STREETS SOON

Training is now underway with his handler, Deputy Sandall. The team should be certified and ready to start street patrols within the next few months.

LOTS OF HELP TO BRING KHAOS TO YAKIMA

Like other K9's the sheriff's office has a lot of partners that help make the acquisition of Khaos streamlined including a special kennel provided by officials at Lucky Dog. A post on the Yakima County Sheriff's Office says Baxter Construction LLC worked with Helliesen Lumber & Supply Co to get building supplies donated for the kennels foundation and hand delivered the materials themselves.

FEEDING OUR 4 LEGGED OFFICERS THE BEST

Yakima's Earthwise Pet store continue to support all of the K9's throughout the county by donating high quality dog food. Officials at the Yakima County Sheriff's Office say none of this would be possible without the major support of the K9 Foundation Yakima Valley.

ALL THANKS GOES TO THE FOUNDATION

The foundation "solely funded the purchase of this top tier police dog. Our K9 unit would not be where it is today without Fern Hart and her amazing team at the K9 Foundation Yakima Valley."

Currently there are 4 K9 Officers working in the county. 2 in the Yakima County Sheriff's Office and 2 in the Yakima Police Department all serving the Yakima Valley.

