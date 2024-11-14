New Details Emerge in Yakima Safeway Shooting That Left Two Dead

Authorities have released more details surrounding the shooting reported November 8 at a Yakima Safeway store on Nob Hill Boulevard, claiming the lives of two young men.

Yakima Police responded to reports of gunfire at the location shortly after the incident was reported at about 6:30 pm Friday, November 8.

OFFICERS FOUND THE WOUNDED SUSPECTS AT THE SCENE

Officers found 18-year-old Emmanuel Santos had died to injuries at the scene, while 20-year-old Aaron Lamas was transported to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital, where he died. The suspects, identified as 20-year-old Cesar Guzman and 21-year-old Hector Estrada, are currently being held in the Yakima County Jail, facing charges of Second Degree Murder.

Get our free mobile app

THE SUSPECTS TOLD POLICE IT WAS A RANDOM MEETUP TO SMOKE POT

According to a probable cause affidavit from the Yakima County Prosecutor's Office, both Guzman and Estrada alleged they were parked in the Safeway lot to smoke marijuana when the victims approached their vehicle and asked to join them. They claimed that once inside the vehicle, Santos and Lamas pulled out firearms and attempted to rob them, prompting the ensuing gunfire.

SECURITY FOOTAGE FROM CAMERAS AT THE STORE SHOW A DIFFERENT SET OF FACTS

However, investigators obtained security camera footage from the store that contradicts the suspects' claims. According to police, the cameras show the two vehicles parked side by side, with victims Santos and Lamas entering Guzman and Estrada’s vehicle. The suspects in the front seat the victims in the back seat.

KIT News KIT News loading...

SHORTLY AFTER GETTING IN THE CAR GUNSHOTS STARTED

Moments later, a violent struggle ensues, resulting in multiple gunshots. Footage reveals Santos exiting the vehicle and exchanging gunfire with one of the suspects before being shot. Lamas, after exiting the vehicle, is seen being assaulted by the two suspects, who reportedly punched and kicked him as he lay on the ground. As Lamas attempts to flee, Estrada allegedly shoots as Lamas runs away.

THE SUSPECTS FLED THE SCENE BUT WERE ARRESTED A SHORT TIME AFTER THE SHOOTING

Following the shooting, Guzman and Estrada fled the scene in their vehicle but were apprehended by Yakima Police a short time after the shooting.

In a shocking twist, a third individual who had accompanied the victims initially ran away but returned to the scene as police arrived, panicked and unharmed.

attachment-SAFESHOOT5 loading...

THE MOTIVE?

The motive to the shooting remains unclear but police believe the shooting happened during a drug deal.

The investigation remains active, and authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to reach out to the Yakima Police Department Gang Unit at 509-576-6341 or contact Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Thanksgiving movies of all time

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz & Madison Troyer