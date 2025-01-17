Quick-name a reason why people love owning an RV!

I would say that being able to go on an epic road trip is part of the fun--you get to escape the city life and enjoy the wild, beautiful outdoors. Not having to worry about sleeping outside in a tent would be my next choice.

Owning a recreational vehicle can be a ton of fun, just ask the thousands of people in the Yakima Valley who own them.

For those hoping to upgrade their RV vehicles or setting out to purchase their first one, the National RV Show is a great place to explore and find your next 4-wheeled adventure.

Unleash Your Wandering Spirit at the National RV Show in Yakima Canva loading...

What is the National RV Show?

This major RV event is sponsored by ClickIt RV, a local Union Gap business that specializes in connecting you to new and pre-owned recreational vehicles as well as vehicle maintenance. You'll be able to view the latest in RV designs, compare models side by side, get expert advice from the pros, and see some innovative technology that's elevated the RV experience.

There will also be interactive exhibits and educational seminars on site.

Get our free mobile app

When is the National RV Show?

Thursday thru Sunday, January 23-27 at the Yakima Sundome (1301 S Fair Ave)

Thursday - Saturday: 9:00am to 7:00pm

Sunday: 10:00am – 6:00pm

Monday: 9:00am – 7:00pm

Can you buy RVs at the show?

Yes, there will be banks on site offering low monthly payments, and on approved credit, there will be some no downpayment options as well.

Can I trade in my RV on site?

Yes, and offers up to $2,500 over Blue Book values for your trade will be available, too.

How much is parking and admission?

Admission and parking are free!

Camp Crystal Lake Tacoma Off Lake Steilacoom in Tacoma, Washington, this Air BnB is ready to terrify and delight you. Gallery Credit: Robb Francis