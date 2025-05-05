Mt. Rainier: The ‘Sleeping Giant’ Could Erupt, Threatening Nearby Towns!

Washington is earthquake and volcano country. With all the concern about recent earthquake activity at Mt. Adams and the 45th anniversary of the eruption of Mt. St. Helens what would happen if Mt. Rainier blows its top?

THE MOUNTAIN IS KNOWN AS THE SLEEPING GIANT

While the mountain hasn't been very active lately there's a possibility it could erupt in our lifetime. According to Seismologists at the University of Washington large blocks about half the size of the Paradise Visitors Center would be blasted into the atmosphere falling down on snow and melting into tons of water.

THE MUDFLOWS OR LAHARS WOULD BE LIKE NOTHING WE'VE SEEN BEFORE

Scientists say the lava flows will then make large avalanches full of gas and rocks traveling at speeds of 100 mph down the mountain. They say the lava will likely stop at the boundaries of the park but the water and other debris, just like the flows at Mt. St. Helens the lahars would create a deadly hazard.

Hazy Air Remains Over West From Wildfires Getty Images loading...

HAVE YOU SEEN THE DEVASTATION LEFT BY MT. ST. HELENS? IMAGINE WORSE

The scientists say the lahar mudflow would pull down thousands of trees while upending huge boulders that would crash down into nearby valleys. One of the first areas to be devastated by the blast is the town of Orting. State officials say residents of Orting will get plenty of warning but the town has also installed a siren as a backup that would give residents upwards of 40 minutes to escape the devastating lahar.

Volcano Advisory Continues For Mount St. Helens Getty Images loading...

THOUSANDS WOULD LIKELY DIE IF THE FLOWS HIT NEARBY POPULATED AREAS

Scientists however say the problem is that they don't know how large of a lahar could happen at Mount Rainier and they also don't know how far it would travel. If it travels beyond Orting thousands of homes and residents would be in line for major damage including those who live in Puyallup, Bonney Lake and Sumner. Tacoma could also be impacted causing mass deaths and destruction.

WOULD YAKIMA BE IMPACTED?

Yakima wouldn't be spared an ash cover but it's likely we wouldn't see a lot of damage. On May 18 Washington will recognize the 45th anniversary of the eruption of Mt. St. Helens.