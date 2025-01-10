A 25-year-old woman is facing serious charges after Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies discovered her 1-and-a-half-year-old child left screaming in the back seat of her running, unlocked vehicle outside a casino on Fort Rd in Toppenish early Thursday morning.

DEPUTIES SAY THE VEHICLE WAS UNLOCKED AND RUNNING

Deputies were dispatched to the casino at about 2:27 AM, responding to a report from security personnel who had heard the child’s cries. According to court documents, the vehicle was not only running but also had loud music playing at a "very high level."

Casino security officers opened the car door to find the child safely strapped in a car seat, but visibly distressed. They stayed with the child until law enforcement officers arrived on the scene.

THE MOTHER WAS FOUND PLAYING SLOTS INSIDE THE CASINO

In a follow-up search, deputies located the child's mother inside the casino, where she was questioned about her decision to leave the child in the vehicle. When asked if she thought it was acceptable to leave her child unattended, she acknowledged that it was not.

THE CHILD HAD BEEN LEFT ALONE FOR HOURS

Investigators found that the woman had arrived at the casino around 10:30 PM on Wednesday evening, meaning the child had been left alone for nearly four hours.

Seeing the potential danger and emotional distress to the child, authorities contacted the child's father, who responded promptly to pick up the toddler. The mother was taken into custody and now faces charges of Second Degree Abandonment of a Dependent Person.

The investigation remains ongoing. Officials remind the public of the dangers associated with leaving children unattended in vehicles, regardless of the situation.

