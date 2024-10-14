Can You Believe These Are the Most Stolen Grocery Items in Washington?

A couple of my friends told me recently that when they went on a trip to San Francisco, they ran to a store to buy a backpack and some groceries. They said that when they went to get the backpack, it was locked up in a case. The store clerk said it's because people are always stealing backpacks.

I was floored.

Here in Washington, I've never run across any locked-up backpacks, but I have seen some tide pods locked up before! Do you remember when that became a thing? Some weirdo teenagers started eating them live on YouTube for clout and likes. So dumb!



I am old enough to remember when the baby formula was NOT being locked up in the customer service station at the Safeway!

Why are people stealing stuff so much? What the heck, Washington? This is why we can't have nice things!

I asked a couple of store clerks at my local grocery store and they sighed with exasperation recalling all the stuff that people like to steal.

"Oh yea, people love to steal liquor, beer, tide pods..."

I am still shocked that in this day and age people are still trying to steal tide pods.

I've actually witnessed somebody walk out of the store with a six-pack of beer without paying for it. All the staff could do was try to stop him from leaving the store, but it was too late.

Now they have these huge "police" things in grocery store parking lots. I'm guessing they take an aerial picture of thieves when they steal stuff from the store. All I know is that they are extra loud going, "Thank you for shopping with us. For your safety, we have installed a security system..."

