Washington State is known to be one of the least religious states in America. A recent poll outlined in Virtual Capitalist shows that only 25% of residents surveyed by the Pew Research Center identified as religious.

What are the most popular religions in Washington, and which counties are the most religious?

Answers pulled from a usreligioncensus.org report used U.S. Census data to see which counties have the greatest and least number of residents that attend church services. The results might surprise you.

Inside a Church Inside a Church Photo Credit Karl Fredrickson on Unsplash loading...

Religiousness (is) based on prayer frequency, attendance at religious services, belief in God, and the importance of religion in life. - U.S. Religion Census

Biggest Religions in Washington State

A religious landscape study conducted by Pew reveals that the largest religions in Washington are:

Non-Religious (38%)

Evangelical (23%)

Catholic (14%)

Other Religion (10%)

Protestant (9%)

Buddhist (3%)

Latter-Day Saints (Mormon) (3%)

Read More: Washington Town Among 'Most Difficult to Pronounce' in the Nation

Yakima Buddhist Church in Wapato, WA Yakima Buddhist Church in Wapato, WA. Photo Credit: Google Street View loading...

Get our free mobile app

Largest Religions in the U.S.

Religions with the largest number of followers in the U.S. are:

Catholic

Non-denominational Christian

Southern Baptist

United Methodist

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (Mormon)

States that are the most religious include Mississippi, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Louisiana. The least religious are Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, and Washington D.C.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Whidbey Island Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Whidbey Island in Island County WA Photo Credit Google Street View loading...

Least Religious Counties in Washington State

Despite their small populations, census data showed Skamania, Jefferson, San Juan, Klickitat, and Kittitas Counties had the least number of residents who go to church.

Now, let's explore the ten most religious counties in Washington.