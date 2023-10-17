The Most Expensive Washington State Towns to Live in

IT TAKES MONEY, HONEY! 💰🌆

It’s crazy expensive to live in Washington state, especially if you live in the towns where it costs the most to survive. We have the second highest gas prices and health insurance premiums in the country, an inexplicable shortage of affordable housing in towns where it shouldn’t be THAT hard to find, and the cost for groceries is eating up any merit increases one might get lucky to receive.

Let’s explore the most expensive towns to live in Washington state a few years back.

Source: Property Shark

Medina

Bellevue

Mercer Island

Seattle

Sammamish

Woodinville

Kirkland

Bainbridge Island

Redmond

Issaquah

Now let’s see which towns are outrageously pricey in 2023.

Source: WealthiestCities.com

Towns Where It's the Most Expensive to Live in WA State

Bellevue

Sammamish

Kirkland

Seattle

Redmond

Shoreline

Issaquah

Bothell

Edmonds

Renton

