The Most Expensive Washington State Towns to Live in
IT TAKES MONEY, HONEY! 💰🌆
It’s crazy expensive to live in Washington state, especially if you live in the towns where it costs the most to survive. We have the second highest gas prices and health insurance premiums in the country, an inexplicable shortage of affordable housing in towns where it shouldn’t be THAT hard to find, and the cost for groceries is eating up any merit increases one might get lucky to receive.
Let’s explore the most expensive towns to live in Washington state a few years back.
Source: Property Shark
Medina
Bellevue
Mercer Island
Seattle
Sammamish
Woodinville
Kirkland
Bainbridge Island
Redmond
Issaquah
Now let’s see which towns are outrageously pricey in 2023.
Source: WealthiestCities.com
Bellevue
Sammamish
Kirkland
Seattle
Redmond
Shoreline
Issaquah
Bothell
Edmonds
Renton
