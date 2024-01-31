More Disappointing Rite Aid Store Closures Coming to WA and OR
Brace yourselves for another round of disappointing Rite Aid store closures. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October 2023 after losing lawsuits in recent opioid abuse accusations.
As part of its adjustments due to these court-ordered payouts, Rite Aid has been closing hundreds of stores in some 17 states throughout the country. As previously announced, the next round of store closures will include a location in Washington state.
Now we have word about further Rite Aid neighborhood store closures in Oregon and Washington.
California is getting a hefty share of this latest round of closings, with some 16 branches going out of business.
Earlier this month, the Rite Aid store in Walla Walla announced it would be shutting down. Washington has already lost 11 Rite Aids in 2023 and a location in Portland was on the chopping block.
Now we can add two additional cities in Washington who will be losing a beloved local convenience store and pharmacy.
Rite Aid officials say their existing retail closures have only affected stores that were underperforming.
UPCOMING OREGON RITE AID STORE CLOSURES
RITE AID GRESHAM
1555 NE Division St
This location permanently closed on January 25th.
RITE AID PORTLAND
600 NW 10th Avenue
This location is also permanently closed.
UPCOMING RITE AID STORE CLOSURES FOR WASHINGTON
RITE AID BELFAIR
23940 NE State Route 3
This location is also permanently closed.
BARTELL DRUGS EVERETT
1825 Broadway
Rite Aid also owns Bartell Drugs stores.
WHAT ABOUT OTHER NEIGHBORHOOD PHARMACY RETAILERS? ARE THEY CLOSING STORES, TOO?
Another convenience/pharmacy retailer found in Washington and Oregon, CVS, has been closing stores lately too, although it is not because of bankruptcy. CVS says it plans to streamline its fleet of locations inside certain Target stores. It has not announced if any Oregon or Washington locations will be affected.
