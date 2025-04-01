When the Yakima city council meets Tuesday council members will be talking about getting more flights to fly out of Yakima Air Terminal McAllister Field.

THE CITY MONEY WON'T COME FROM THE GENERAL FUND

One of the ways to attract more flights is to approve a million dollar minimum revenue guarantee account for the airport. The money for the airport would be used to help the airlines in case the flights lose money. The council could vote on the issue Tuesday. Yakima City Manager Vicki Baker says the money comes from both the city and county. $500,000 comes from the county's Support Investment in Economic Development Program funds and the city money comes from a federal grant. Baker says no city dollars will be part of the revenue guarantee if it passes a city vote.

THE SAME KIND OF AGREEMENT HELPED YAKIMA GAIN TWO FLIGHTS TO SEATTLE

A similar minimum revenue guarantee agreement was in place in 2024 that helped bring two daily flights back the airport. Flights to Portland, Oregon and Salt Lake City, Utah are on the list of possible future flights.

AN EFFORT TO INCREASE TOURISM AND DOWNTOWN PARKING ALSO ON THE AGENDA

The council will also talk about tourism and $20 downtown parking permits.

Animal control and parking permits for downtown are also on the agenda. The meeting starts at 5:30 pm at Yakima City Hall.

YOU CAN ATTEND THE MEETING OR WATCH IT ON ZOOM



The April 1st meeting will be held via Zoom and in person at Yakima City Hall, 129 N. 2nd Street.

Live public comment on agenda items via Zoom is available. Click Public Comment | City Council (yakimawa.gov) for instructions and a Public Comment Request Form.

Another option is to call in and listen to the meeting:

Dial 1-253-215-8782

When prompted for the meeting ID enter 986 5548 3724

When prompted for the participant ID enter #

When prompted for the meeting passcode enter 698218

The April 1st Yakima City Council regular meeting will air live at 5:30 pm on Y-PAC, Charter Spectrum Channel 194, and stream live here.