Three Friends Party Then One Dies After Yakima Shooting Friday
Yakima Police continue searching for answers in the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old woman last Friday, October 27. The woman is identified in court documents as Jennifer Castro.
POLICE WERE CALLED TO THE HOME FOR AN ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING
A 31-year-old man, Carsen Casey, described as her boyfriend is facing a charge of First-Degree Manslaughter. He's being held in the Yakima County jail. The court documents say Yakima Police Officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of South 11th Avenue for what they were told was and accidental shooting. When police arrived they found Casey and his friend in the home and the victim, Castro on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound.
THREE FRIENDS WERE AT A PARTY BEFORE THE SHOOTING
The friend told police they had just attended a Halloween party where they were drinking alcohol and after arriving at the house both Jennifer Castro and Carson Casey were in the kitchen area. The friend told police he heard a gunshot and saw Casey holding a gun and Castro stumbling into the living room area and falling on the floor.
THE FRIEND AND BOYFRIEND TRIED TO HELP WITH CPR BUT CASTRO DIED IN THE HOME
The friend then called 911 and both he and Casey started performing CPR. 32-year-old Jennifer Castro died at the scene. 31-year-old Carsen Casey was arrested on a First-Degree-Manslaughter charge. He's being held in the Yakima County jail.
The documents say the couple had two kids together but they were out of town at the time of the shooting.
MORE TOP STORIES FROM LANCE:
- Yakima Man Lucky To Be Alive After Near Cougar Attack
- The Top 3 Preferred Ice Cream Flavors in Washington State
- 3 Top Counties in WA Where People Are Overdosing and Dying
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest
Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang
LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter
Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff