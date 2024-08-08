Firefighters making progress daily against the Retreat/Rimrock fire growing slowly overnight from 44,540 yesterday to 45,588 today. Containment has also increased from 53% on Tuesday to 64% today.

THE HIGHWAY IS STILL TOO DANGEROUS TO OPEN

Highway 12 remains closed in the fire area from the top of White Pass to the Oak Creek area. Falling trees and rocks are the biggest concern. No injuries have been reported. The fire started on July 23 on private property. The exact cause remains under investigation.

HOT DRY DAYS ON THE FIRE LINES

Firefighters have been dealing with hot dry conditions and low relative humidity levels. A press release says the interior area of the fire near Highway 12 "became active Tuesday requiring Structure Protection crews and engines to respond with support from helicopter bucket water drops." The blaze burned large trees that continue to fall across Highway 12 at unexpected times and the fire remains active along the highway.



HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE REMAIN ON THE FIRE LINES

A lot of people are fighting the blaze with 563 Total Personnel; 6 Dozers; 12 Hand Crews; 39 Engines. The fire did destroy a cabin and other structures at Windy Point Campground. According to officials with the Naches Fire Department. Fire officials say wind blew a hot "ember shower" into the area that destroyed the cabin and other structures. They say it's another reason why the highway remains closed because it's still dangerous and situations can change quickly.

THIS IS A SHADOW DAY ON THE FIRE

The press release says today is a "shadow day"in preparation for transition between Incident Management teams. California Team 14 will be shadowing Northern Rockies Team 1, and a transfer of command happens at 6:00am on August 8.

