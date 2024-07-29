Firefighters have been battling big fires in the state over the past weekend including the Retreat fire in Yakima County and the Pioneer fire on the shores of Lake Chelan. Thousands of acres have burned with some containment.

MORE GROWTH IN THE RETREAT FIRE

The Retreat fire has now grown to 24,629 with 4% containment. More than 350 personal are working the fire including 8 Dozers, 7 Hand Crews and 36 Fire Engines. All evacuation levels remain the same. No new update will be posted until tomorrow

There are currently no evacuation shelters open.

A COMMUNITY MEETING IS SET FOR MONDAY NIGHT IN NACHES

A community meeting is set for tonight at 6:00 p.m. at the Naches Valley Elementary School cafeteria located at 151 Bonlow Dr., Naches.

A virtual component will also be available on the Retreat Fire Facebook page.

HUNDREDS OF FIREFIGHTERS FROM ALL AROUND THE STATE ARE ON THE FIRE LINES

A press release says the fire is currently under a full suppression strategy, prioritizing public and firefighter safety. "On the east side a combination of direct and indirect tactics are being employed along Cowiche Road, Hatton Road, Bethel Ridge Road, and Highway 12 to stop fire movement and secure the fire’s edge." Big heavy equipment and hand crews are working direct and indirect lines along the northern and southern side of the fire to minimize forward advancement of the fire.

PATROLLING FOR NEW FIRE STARTS

Patrols along the west side are scouting for potential indirect line locations to prevent additional fire spread toward Rimrock Lake.

MAJOR PROGRESS MADE ON THE BLACK CANYON FIRE

Meanwhile firefighters were able to make major progress over the weekend in control the Black Canyon Fire which is now at 89% containment burning 9,211 acres. All evacuation levels have been reduced on the Black Canyon Fire.

Firefighters were busy on Saturday with a wildfire in the Yakima River Canyon which caused evacuation notices and closed State Route 821.

A BIG FIRE ON SATURDAY WAS REPORTED IN THE YAKIMA RIVER CANYON

A fire in the Yakima River Canyon on Saturday closed State Route 821 and grew to more than 200 acres but the road has reopened and evacuation levels were lifted on late Saturday and Sunday.

