It's so heartbreaking to think about a child going missing. This is a heartbreak that at least 23 families are going through this holiday season, as their child went missing in 2025.

Each of these kids are listed on the Missing Children's alert page on the Washington State Patrol website.

Six of these kids have gone missing within the last thirty days, including three in the past couple of weeks!

If you see a missing child, what should you do? Do you call 9-1-1 or a missing child hotline instead? Let's take a look at the answers to these important questions.

The best thing to do would be to call 9-1-1, because seeing (or finding) a missing child is definitely an emergency situation.

Question: Why Don't I See a Child's Photo on the Website That I Know For a Fact Is Missing?

"The Washington State Patrol Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit (MUPU) will provide a poster with photo for an active missing child ONLY when requested by a family member/legal guardian or the law enforcement agency handling the investigation." - Washington State Patrol

Children Who Went Missing in December 2025

Gabriel Ehrmin

Samuel Fuller

Gianna Emra

Children Who Went Missing in November 2025

Gage Kinville

Isabella Jaime-McDougall

Sylas Jones

Elizabeth Brundage

Other Children Who Have Gone Missing in Washington State in 2025

Aniya Ford

Rusty Dean

Dakota Wilson

Maleigha Yallup

Victor Man

Kleiber Rondon-Rodriquez

Nehemiah Potter

Uriel Meneses

Shanell Dickerson

Andreus Thorson

Sean Maxwell

Kensli Bruce

Belen Altamirano

Trinity Hoppens-Elmore

Shawn’A McIntyre

Jaden Munson

Visit the WSP Missing Children's page to view other children who have gone missing in 2025 and in previous years.

Question: What If I Have Information About a Missing Child?

The WSP recommends you call 1-800-543-5678 or email mpu@wsp.wa.gov if you need help with missing child cases.