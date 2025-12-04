New Minimum Wage for Washington in 2026

The minimum wage will rise 47 cents beginning January 1, 2026, to $17.16 per hour. This is just a starting base point in the state, because some cities and municipalities can set their minimum wages higher based on their cost of living.

That's why one city might offer a job at a higher wage than someone living in a small town who does the exact same job position. Say you are a receptionist, for example. You would get paid more for the same job in Seattle, than say you would in Yakima because the cost of living is so much lower (yet rent prices keep on rising regardless, grrr).

Did You Know: Washington's minimum wage is $16.66 per hour, Oregon's basic state minimum wage is $15.06 and hour, yet Idaho is $7.25.

If you are not salaried and you work overtime, your wage is 2.25 times the minimum wage. So, for example, you get paid $20 per hour and are not salaried, your employer has to pay you $50 for every hour of overtime you work. (That's why many companies prefer the option to make their employees salaried.)

Washington State Labor and Industries announce the standard minimum wage each year based on our wage legislation.

Employers with 15 or more employees must include wage information, a general description of all benefits, and a general description of other compensation in their job postings. Under the upcoming change, after being notified a posting does not meet the law’s requirements, employers will have five business days to fix it and avoid penalties and damages. - Washington State L&

WA State Minimum Wage Goes Up in 2026- Even for the Teens

Did you know that teens ages 14 and 15 can earn 85 percent of whatever the current minimum wage is? If you didn't already know this, t's news to me, too. I've been giving my daughter for doing extra chores and I've been paying her the standard Washington minimum wage to be "fair." Turns out, I've been overpaying, but it is what it is. Now I know. The Teen wage will be $14.58 per hour.

Washington has one of the highest minimum wages in the country, which is why a lot of people move here. It's also one of the highest places to live, but that's another "feeling taxed-to-death" story for another day. I digress.

