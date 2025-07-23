Yakima Police are investigating the cities latest homicide reported on Tuesday at Yakima's Miller Park. The victim hasn't been identified and no arrests have been made.

OFFICERS ARRIVED AT 6:25 PM TUESDAY

A news release from the Yakima Police Department says Officers were called to the park at 502 North 4th Street at about 6:25 pm for a report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived they found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound and started life saving efforts to keep the man alive.

GANG RELATED SHOOTING?

Yakima Firefighters also arrived and tried to help the man but he died at the scene. Police aren't saying if the shooting was gang related.

Yakima Police Department Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene to take over the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident, is encouraged to contact Detective Scott Gronewald at (509) 576-6597 or anonymously Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ANOTHER SHOOTING IN JUNE

Another recent homicide in Yakima in June remains under investigation as a Yakima man is facing first and second-degree murder charges. The fatal shootinG June 14 fatal resulted in the death of Rogelio Rodriguez at a home on Pleasent Avenue. Authorities say Rodriguez was living in the backyard of the suspect, 38-year-old Lorenzo Medina-Mejia when the shooting happened.

A PLANNED MURDER

Officials with the Yakima County Prosecutors Office say Medina-Mejia intended to kill Rodriguez in an action they say was premeditated. Officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Pleasent Avenue at about 9:15 am on June 14 after getting a 9-1-1 call reporting the shooting.

THE SUSPECT ARRESTED

When the Officers arrived they found Rodriguez in the backyard of a home next to the area where he'd been staying. They tried to save him but Rodriguez died at the scene. An autopsy found Rodriguez died of multiple gunshot wounds from a .22 caliber handgun which was found on Medina-Mejia when he was arrested while walking in the area. Police aren't saying what the motive was in the shooting.