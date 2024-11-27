Despite the high costs of food these days the experts say this year's Thanksgiving dinner will come at a slight reprieve for many families, as the estimated cost to serve a meal for ten people is projected at $58.08.TEN people? Really?

ARE YOU TRAVELING TODAY?

However, holidays are often marred by travel challenges, and Thanksgiving 2023 is no exception. Forecasters are warning of impending winter weather, which could complicate travel plans leading up to the holiday. California, still recovering from recent storms that created flooding and small landslides, is bracing for additional rain and snow. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Sierra Nevada region through Tuesday, predicting heavy snowfall at higher elevations.

Get our free mobile app

ARE YOU TRAVELING BY AIR OR CAR?



If you are traveling by air no doubt airports are very busy. To make your travel faster always have your boarding pass available and follow those TSA guidelines. For those planning to travel by car in Washington State, the weather forecast looks comparatively mild. On Wednesday, while some areas may see snow showers and mostly cloudy conditions—with temperatures peaking around 33 degrees—other regions are expected to remain clear or partly sunny.

Snoqualmie Pass: Snow showers are likely, with a 60% chance of precipitation and potential new snow accumulation of less than an inch.

Snow showers are likely, with a 60% chance of precipitation and potential new snow accumulation of less than an inch. Blewett Pass: Conditions are mostly cloudy with foggy patches.

Conditions are mostly cloudy with foggy patches. White Pass: Travelers can expect a chance of snow.

Travelers can expect a chance of snow. Satus: The weather should be partly sunny to partly cloudy, offering a relatively pleasant driving experience.

The weather should be partly sunny to partly cloudy, offering a relatively pleasant driving experience. While families across the nation look forward to Thanksgiving dinner, the interplay between fluctuating meal costs and unpredictable weather adds a layer of complexity to this holiday. As Thanksgiving arrives, many will be focused on not only the preparation of a cherished meal but also navigating safe travels in varying weather conditions.

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Thanksgiving movies of all time

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz & Madison Troyer