Authorities are investigating an incident in which a man was stabbed in the face while sleeping in his home in Sunnyside on Tuesday. Deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office and Officers from the Sunnyside Police Department were called to a home on Sheller Road in Sunnyside at about 7:45 pm Tuesday where they found the 20-year-old suspect with bloody clothing walking down the street.

THE VICTIM WAS SLEEPING WHEN HE WAS ATTACKED

The victim told police he was sleeping in his bed when the suspect came into his room jumped on top of him and started fighting....after the two had been hanging out together earlier in the evening...Police say during the fight the victim pulled out a knife to defend himself and that's when the suspect did the same thing and began stabbing the victim in the face.

THE TWO STARTED TO FIGHT IN THE BEDROOM

The two started fighting and the victim was able to grab the suspects knife and hit the suspect over the head until he ran out of the home. The 20 year old suspect is facing a charge of attempted Second-Degree Murder. He's being held in the Yakima County jail. The victim was treated at Sunnyside Hospital as the investigation continues today.

POLICE IN SUNNYSIDE ARE STILL INVESTIGATING A SHOOTING REPORTED ON SUNDAY



Meanwhile Sunnyside Police are still investigating the cities latest homicide reported on Sunday night. Officers were called to the 1300 block of South 13th Street at about 7:18 pm Sunday where they found 18-year-old Angel Emmanuel Plascencia-Gutierrez of Sunnyside with a gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. Authorities say security video from the area shows Plascencia-Gutierrez talking to two people. He then pulls out a gun and begins firing at the two people who shoot back. Police say Plascencia-Gutierrez was shot twice and died. No arrests have been made.

