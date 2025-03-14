A man was sentenced Wednesday in US District Court to more seven years in federal prison in connection with the killing of a woman and the person who killed her on the Yakama Reservation in October of 2018.

THE MAN WAS SENTENCED WEDNESDAY AFTER PLEADING GUILTY

44-year-old Michael Lee Moody was sentenced in U. S. District Court for his role in the 2018 killing of 31-year-old Rosenda Strong and dumping her body. Strong went missing in September of 2018 after receiving a ride to Toppenish. Prosecutors say Jedidah Moreno killed Strong after an argument in Wapato then placed Strong's body in a freezer and later dumped the freezer near Highway 97. Strong went missing in September of 2018 after receiving a ride to Toppenish. Her body was found nine months after her death in July 2019.

Mike Johnson Yakima Mike Johnson Yakima loading...

OTHER SUSPECTS AWAIT TRIAL DATES

Moody is one of seven suspects charged in the 2018 murder of Strong who prosecutors say was shot by Moreno who was also shot and killed and her body found near White Swan. On Wednesday Moody was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to one count of accessory after the fact. Strong and six of the suspects are all Native Americans the reason why the cases are being handled in federal court. The investigation into the murder continues as prosecutors prepare for more trials and sentencing in the case

The next trial of another defendent in the case is set for August in U.S. District Court in Yakima.

LOOK: This is the best place to live in every state Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in every state using Niche's 2023 rankings , from planned communities to college towns. Gallery Credit: Stacker

NEW NEIGHBORS: These Are the States Sending the Most People to Washington Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to Washington using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker